EU ministers’ summit, Borrell: “New 5 billion fund for Kiev”

The summit of foreign ministers convened byHigh representative of EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, turns out to be positive and fruitful for Kiev. In fact, during the press conference on the sidelines of the meeting of the 27, Borrel himself announced that he had proposed to Ukraine a new multi-annual bilateral allocation of up to 5 billion euros from the European Peace Fund ($5.26 billion) for next year. The Guardian reports it.

“I hope we can reach an agreement before the end of the year”, he said at a joint press conference in Kiev with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who added that the informal meeting of Union ministers is a “historic event”.

“These types of meetings – explained Borrell – are called ‘informal’ because, firstly, they take place outside the European Union headquarters and, secondly, because they are considered a high-level political debate which does not have the aim of reaching concrete conclusions and decisions, but is the type of brainstorming that we must do – among ourselves and together with you – to examine the situation of the war against Ukraine, as the European Union is supporting Ukraine and how we will continue to do so” explains the EU High Representative.

After Borrell laid a bouquet of flowers at the Ki memorialev together with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the occasion of the celebrations of Defenders Day. An opportunity for honor the veterans and fallen soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile from The indiscretion on an alleged test of a nuclear missile by Moscow arrives in the New York Times. The American newspaper writes this on the basis of what some satellite images and aeronautical data show.

Read also: Ukraine: Tajani on USA, it would be a mistake not to support Kiev

Ukraine, Tajani: “Priority of our G7 agenda” and Zelensky thanks Italy for its solidarity

Italy’s position is clear; Minister Antonio Tajani assured that “Ukraine will be a priority for our G7 agenda”. This intention was also sealed by Frthe agreement for the reconstruction of the Odessa cathedral was signed in Rome: “Italy works for the reconstruction with the best Italian architect, who will be the protagonist of this action. It is a clear political and cultural message to Ukraine” said the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister upon arrival at the informal Foreign Affairs Council of the EU in Kiev.

“The Americans will decide, as will other countries, but for me it is a mistake at this moment to decide not to “support Ukraine, “but the other countries are free. I think that at this moment we need to work in favor of Ukraine ”she added.

“I thank Italy for its solidarity towards Ukraine!». The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote this on Telegram, commenting on the meeting in Kiev with Antonio Tajani. “The discussion focused on the «situation on the battlefield, the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, the Global Peace Summit, our path towards the EU and NATO,» Zelensky wrote. “We also discussed defense support. It’s a lot important to strengthen air defense to protect Ukrainian civilians and grain infrastructure” concluded the Ukrainian president.

Read also: “He doesn’t know how to get off a stage…”. USA, Trump mocks Biden

Subscribe to the newsletter

