Ukraine Boris Johnson: The crisis between the West and Russia is now “the most dangerous moment”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said this was a dangerous moment for European security.

Britannian the Prime Minister Boris Johnson according to him, the crisis between the West and Russia has moved to the “most dangerous moment” that will last for at least a few days. Johnson made the comments during a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, according to Reuters and AFP news and British media.

According to Johnson, Europe is facing the biggest security crisis in decades. Intelligence is still grim, according to the British prime minister, but Johnson does not believe the president of Russia Vladimir Putin has yet to decide on a new attack on Ukraine.

“Honestly, I don’t think a decision has yet been made. But it is not impossible that something completely catastrophic can happen very quickly, ”Johnson told a news conference at the NATO Secretary General. Jens Stoltenberg with.

Stoltenberg also said that this is a dangerous moment for European security.

“The number of Russian troops is growing. The warning time for a possible attack is reduced. ”

Russia began ten-day military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea today. Ukraine also holds its own military exercises.

According to Ukraine, Russian naval exercises have made shipping in the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov “almost impossible,” Reuters says.

Read more: Russian-led major military exercise in Belarus begins, more than 30 years of equipment and troops – “This has not been done before”

Diplomacy between different countries continued on Thursday. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin with Moscow, Johnson visited Brussels, and Russian, Ukrainian, French and German diplomats were scheduled to meet in Berlin. On the other hand Lavrov announcedthat if the EU gives a joint response to the remarks sent by Russia to various European countries, discussions between Russia and the West will be interrupted.

The EU gave a joint response. In addition, NATO and the United States have stated that Russia’s main demands are outright unacceptable.

Truss, meanwhile, warned Lavrov that Russia would face tough sanctions if Ukraine was attacked, Reuters said.

According to Lavrov’s comments, the meeting between Truss and Lavrov did not go very well. Lavrov said he was “sincerely disappointed that what we have is a conversation between a dumb and deaf person”.

“Looks like we’re listening. However, we are not hearing, ”Lavrov told Reuters.

Trussin the trip to Moscow was a continuation of the long-running shuttle diplomacy. Earlier this week, the French president Emmanuel Macron visited both the Russian capital, Moscow, and the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Unlike the leaders of the United States and Britain, Macron has been more cautious in his words and has been confident that Russia will not attack Ukraine again in the near future.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for its part, warned Russia on Thursday of “very serious” economic, political and strategic consequences if it increases “military aggression” against Ukraine, saying Germany and its allies are ready for dialogue and serious discussions with Russia on European security.

“At the moment, there is nothing more and less at stake than preventing war in Europe. We want peace, ”Scholz told reporters in Berlin before meeting with Baltic leaders.

The Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš said before the meeting that Eastern Europe needs a strengthened NATO presence for the time being because of the security threat posed by Russia.

In recent months, Russia has mobilized up to 130,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders. Russia has consistently denied planning a conquest of its neighbor. However, Russia has stated that it is ready for unspecified “military-technical measures” if Western countries do not meet its requirements.