DAccording to Ukrainian information, the Polish truck drivers protesting at the border with Ukraine have ended their blockade of one of the crossings. At the Medyka border crossing in southern Poland, traffic has been flowing normally again since Sunday morning, the Ukrainian border guard said in the Telegram online service. The registration and the journey of the trucks across the border into Ukraine “take place as usual”.

On Friday, the new Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski made his inaugural visit to Kiev and also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was also about the border blockade by truck drivers. The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that he would work for an agreement with his country's drivers.

Polish transport companies have been blocking important border crossings with Ukraine since the beginning of November. Freight traffic largely came to a standstill because of the blockades. Polish freight forwarders complain of “unfair competition” from Ukrainian companies after the EU suspended a series of border transport requirements due to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine relies heavily on road transport with EU member Poland for its imports and exports, especially since the Russian invasion almost two years ago.

Poland is one of Ukraine's biggest supporters in Europe. However, trade disputes had created tensions between the two countries in recent months.