Moscow announces the acquisition of Ukraine’s largest coal-fired power plant. Kyiv reports territorial gains in the south. News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war.

Update from July 27, 10:01 p.m.: Russia is apparently increasingly concentrating its troops in the Cherson region. This is what the Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov told the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent reported on Wednesday.

Russia apparently concentrating troops in Kherson region – Ukraine-News

Most of Kherson Oblast has been occupied by Russia since early March. Now a very strong movement of Russia’s troops in the direction of Cherson has begun, said Oleksiy Danilov loudly Kyiv Independent on Wednesday with “They are withdrawing additional forces.” However, the politician stated that Ukrainian forces are determined to continue the counter-offensive to liberate southern Ukraine.

It had previously become known that the Ukrainian army on Wednesday strategically important bridge in Cherson had bombedwhich served the Russian army as a supply route.

Soldiers in front of a destroyed school building in the village of Oleksandrivka in the Kherson region. Ukraine reports Russian troop movements towards Cherson (archive image, July 23, 2022). © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev/ ITAR-TASS

Russian attack on house and hotel in Bakhmut causes deaths in Ukraine war

Update from July 27, 3:36 p.m.: On Tuesday, Russian forces reportedly attacked a hotel and apartment building in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. The newspaper reports Kyiv Independent on Tuesday afternoon, citing the state emergency service. At least two people died in the attack and four were injured. The information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine-News: Federal government announces delivery of the Iris-T air defense system before the end of the year

The German government confirmed on Wednesday that the promised air defense system Iris-T will be delivered to Ukraine later this year. “We assume that the system can be in Ukraine by the end of the year,” said deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann on Wednesday in Berlin.

The Ukrainian military is apparently launching a counter-offensive in occupied Cherson

Updated July 27, 12:03 p.m: Counter-offensive in occupied Cherson (southern Ukraine): The Ukrainian military bombed a strategically important bridge. As evidence, it published a corresponding video.

Kirill Stremusov, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration appointed by Russia, confirmed the attack. The attack will affect the outcome of the fighting “in no way,” he said in a video message.

The Russian army had used the Antonivka Bridge as an important supply route to Kherson. “The occupiers should learn how to swim across the Dnipro River,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak tweeted about the latest developments.

Picture taken on July 19: the port of Kherson, capital of the Kherson region © STRINGER

Ukraine-News: Wagner Group to target power plant in eastern Ukraine

Updated July 27, 11:41 am: Mercenaries from the Moscow-loyal “Wagner Group” have probably made “tactical advances” around the Wuhlehirsk power plant in the Donbass. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in its regular Ukraine War Update.

According to officially unconfirmed reports, the Wagner group is involved with the government around Kremlin chief Putin. She is said to have fought in Syria, the Central African Republic and earlier in Ukraine.

General staff in the Ukraine war: Putin’s troops apparently shoot down their own helicopters

Updated July 27, 9:51 a.m: “Own goal” for the Russian troops: they accidentally shot down one of their own helicopters. The incident happened in the Kherson region, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. He reports that Kyiv Independent. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The Russian military allegedly shot down one of their own helicopters during the Ukraine war (symbol image). © SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

Ukraine reports territorial gains: village allegedly “cleansed by Russian occupying forces”

Update from July 27, 8:23 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian armed forces, they were able to achieve territorial successes in the Cherson region. The troops had succeeded in recapturing the towns of Andrijwka and Losowe. “Andriyivka has been liberated and finally cleared of the Russian occupying forces,” a spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces said on Tuesday evening. The conquests are part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south of the country. The information cannot be independently verified. Kiev’s declared goal is to recapture strategically important points along the Black Sea.

Russian troops seize Ukraine’s largest coal-fired power plant

Updated July 26, 8:11 p.m: In the Donetsk region (eastern Ukraine), Russian troops say they have taken control of Ukraine’s largest coal-fired power plant near Svitlodarsk. Media of the Donetsk separatists already reported the capture. Pictures should prove the presence of Russian mercenaries of the so-called Wagner group in front of the administration building. According to other reports, however, the fighting around the power plant site, which has been going on since the end of May, is continuing. The information cannot be verified independently.

The Ukrainian General Staff made no further mention of the power plant in its July 26 evening situation report. Instead, the military leadership only reported fighting for the western Semyhirya. In the morning report there was still talk of air raids on Ukrainian positions on the power plant site.

Killed civilians in the Ukraine war: Military governor reports on Telegram

Updated July 26, 4:03 p.m: Russia has launched missile attacks on an “International Legion” base with foreign fighters. Several dozen foreigners were killed near Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region), most of them Poles. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The information cannot be independently verified.

The International Legion fighting in the Ukrainian army only provides isolated information on its own losses and does not provide any information on the composition of the volunteer unit, which also includes Germans.

First report from July 26th: Kramatorsk/Donetsk – The UN has officially registered more than 5,200 killed civilians across Ukraine since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The number is constantly increasing. More civilians have died in the fighting in the Donetsk region.

Killed civilians in the Ukraine war: Military governor reports on Telegram

Three people were killed and eight injured in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region, military governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Telegram. The dead were in the following towns:

Krasnohorivka

Marjinka

Soledar

“There is not a single settlement in Donetsk region that is not being shelled and that is safe or relatively safe,” Kyrylenko later said on TV.

UN census of civilian casualties: Higher number in separatist areas

The numbers of civilian casualties in the two parts of Donetsk differ greatly. In the Ukrainian-controlled part, the authorities put them at 642. There were also 1,600 injured.

In the separatist part, on the other hand, almost 760 civilians were killed and more than 2,400 injured. The information provided by both sides cannot be independently verified. (dpa/AFP/frs)