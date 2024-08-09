The Ukrainian army announced on Friday that it had “successfully” struck a Russian military air base in the Lipetsk region, about 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, in an area that had been subjected to drone attacks.

“Last night, Ukrainian defense forces attacked the Lipetsk base,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement on Telegram, adding that they hit “warehouses with guided aerial bombs and a number of other facilities… A large fire broke out and several explosions were heard.”

Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov said on his Telegram channel that nine people were injured and public transport had been suspended in the city of about 500,000 people, which lies between Moscow and the Russian border with Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said Russian air defenses intercepted 75 drones after midnight, including 19 over the Lipetsk region.