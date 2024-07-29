Capitals (Agencies)

The acting governor of Russia’s Kursk region bordering Ukraine said on Monday that Kyiv had launched more than 20 drones into the region in several waves of attacks that began Saturday night and damaged an oil depot.

Russian air defense systems destroyed at least 13 drones launched from Ukraine late Sunday, acting governor Andrei Smirnov said on Telegram, adding that 19 drones had been destroyed over the region during the day.

Smirnov did not say how many drones Ukraine had launched.

He added that firefighters were still trying to put out a fire at an oil depot in the area that was sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday night.

He said the attacks caused minor damage to several residential buildings. Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage from Ukrainian attacks.

Earlier, the governor of the Oryol region in southwestern Russia said a Ukrainian drone attack had damaged a power station in the region. At least four drones were also destroyed over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, the governor said on Telegram.