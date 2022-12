How did you feel about this article?

Ukrainian forces bombed the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk overnight in some of the biggest attacks in years, Russian-installed officials in the annexed areas said on Thursday.

“At exactly 7 am this morning [horário local]they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive attack since 2014,” Alexei Kulemzin, mayor of the Russian-backed city, reported via Telegram.

“Forty rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers were fired at civilians in our city,” said Kulemzin. He classified the attack as a war crime.

Kulemzin told Russian state TV that preliminary information indicated five people were injured in the bombing, including a child.

Video footage released by Russian state news agency RIA showed smoke rising from damaged buildings, courtyards and streets littered with debris, burned cars and what appeared to be a bloodstain on the sidewalk next to someone’s hat. Firefighters were seen putting out the flames.

Kulemzin also said that a kindergarten, a school, a university, a student hospital and a cathedral were damaged in the attack.