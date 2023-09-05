Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing more and more of his generals. (Archive photo) © Pavel Golovkin/dpa

Russia loses another important key figure. A major general who was in charge of the Luhansk People’s Republic was seriously injured in an assassination attempt.

Luhansk – Russian generals have im Ukraine war a difficult stand: For Ukrainian snipers are the commanders in the counter-offensive a desirable targetsimultaneously dismissed and the Kremlin constantly fills the posts at will. According to media reports, one of Putin’s top generals is now in intensive care. The Russian military chief was seriously injured in a bomb attack by the Ukrainian secret service and is fighting for his life.

From a source in the military security service of Ukraine, Ukrainian news platform has learned Ukrainska Pravda learned of a successful attack on Yuri Afanasyevsky. According to the news portal, the assassination attempt took place in the Major General’s apartment. In the process, Afanasyevsky sustained several shrapnel injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.

Russian general headed customs office and was stationed in Luhansk

Afanasyevsky is a Russian general stationed in the breakaway People’s Republic of Luhansk. He is also an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service and works as the head of Russian Customs. In Luhansk, the major general is known as the financier of the self-proclaimed head of the People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechenik. As a result, Afanayevsky has a significant influence on political decisions in the eastern Ukrainian region.

The general is also said to have laundered funds to finance armed mercenaries fighting Ukraine, the Ukrainian news outlet reported Ukrainska Pravda. Afanassjewski is not an unknown name internationally. In the course of the Ukraine war, the general was subjected to personal sanctions by the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland and Japan.

Ukraine keeps targeting Russian generals

In the Russian power structure, Afanasyevsky mainly takes on administrative and political tasks. In the recent past, the defending forces in the Ukraine war have primarily targeted generals who were directly involved in the war.

It was not until mid-July that Ukrainian armed forces had the Lieutenant General Oleg Zwokov killed in a missile attack at his hotel in the Russian-held resort of Berdiansk. A month earlier, Russian Major General Sergei Goryachev and several other high-ranking generals were killed in a missile attack during the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Zaporizhia. (aa)