Russian forces bombarded the village of Guryiv with tanks and Ivashky with helicopters. Vovchansk was also heavily bombed. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional administration Oleh Syniehubov according to reports from ‘Ukrainska Pravda’. At the moment there are no victims but two houses have been partially destroyed. In the village of Gur’iv Kozachok, Bohodukhiv district, the House of Culture was heavily damaged.

“Night attacks on the territory of Ukraine continue with drones and cruise missiles on military facilities and critical infrastructure,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. Last night the Air Defense Forces of the Air Force destroyed four Russian cruise missiles and three attack drones.

In the Dnipro region the body of a two-year-old girl was recovered from under the rubble of a house in Pidhorodne community, said the head of the regional administration, Serhiy Lysak: “He had just turned two. Sincere condolences to the family… 22 people were injured, 5 of them they were children,” he said.

Two Russian cruise missiles have also hit an airport near Kropyvnytskyi, in the capital of Kirovohrad oblast. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuri Ishnat according to reports from ‘Ukrainska Pravda’. “All cruise missiles were not destroyed, four out of six were destroyed. Unfortunately, they hit the airport near Kropyvnytskyi,” he explains. A attack claimed by the Ministry of Defense in Moscow which affirms the success of an attack with precision missiles, launched from aircraft, against the Ukrainian air base, where – underlines the spokesman, Igor Konashenkov – command centers, radars, aircraft and ammunition depots hit.

On the Russian front, the air defense forces in the Republic of Crimea have shot down or blocked nine Ukrainian drones. This was stated by the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, according to reports from the Russian news agency ‘Tass’. “During the past night, the air defense forces shot down five enemy UAVs, four others were jammed by electronic warfare equipment,” he says. There would be no injuries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been updated in real time of the drone attacks on Moscow, with reports communicated also by telephone. Putin later issued instructions, as President and Supreme Commander, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today. Putin was briefed by the defense and emergency ministries, as well as the mayor of Moscow and the governor of the Moscow region, Peskov said.