Russian bombing in the evening on Kostiantynivka, in the region of Donetsk. “At around 19.40, the Russian army shelled the city of Kostiantynivka. As a result of the shelling, two people were injured. The man is in serious condition, the woman is in stable condition,” reports Oleksiy Roslov, head of the military administration of the city of Kostiantynivka in a comment to Suspilne Donbas.

Bombing of Kherosn

Several people were injured today in Russian bombing of a residential area in Kherson. This was announced by the regional military administration quoted by the Kyev Independent. A multi-storey residential building, a pharmacy and a restaurant were hit.

Drone attack on Kiev

In the night between Saturday and Sunday, Russia launched a drone attack on Kiev in Ukraine, after a 12-day break. This was stated by a Ukrainian military officer, adding that the air defense systems have preliminarily destroyed all approaching targets. “Another enemy attack on Kiev,” said Serhiy Popko, colonel general in charge of Kiev’s military administration. “At the moment there is no information on any casualties or damages.”

Witnesses reported hearing explosions similar to the sound of air defense systems hitting targets, but there was no immediate information on the extent of the attack.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the attack involved eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and three cruise missiles, all of which were shot down.

The region’s military chief, Ruslan Kravchenko, said one person was injured and three private homes were damaged by falling drone debris.

Zelensky to Odess: “The enemy will not dictate the conditions”

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, traveled to Odessa today to pay his respects to all who serve in the Navy. In a video posted on Twitter, the Ukrainian president assured that “the enemy will definitely not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea and the Russian occupiers must have the same fear of approaching our Ukrainian Crimea and our coast of the Azov Sea as the Russian ships are already afraid to approach our Black Sea coast. I thank – he said on Navy Day – every warrior of the Ukrainian Navy – all sailors, all commanders of our Navy, gunners, naval aviators, drone operators , I thank the warriors of the river flotilla, the river divisions. Thank you all!”.