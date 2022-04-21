New bombings were reported in various parts of Ukraine during the night. In Kharkiv, in the east of the country, two skyscrapers in the north-eastern district of Saltivka and several parked cars caught fire after the explosions. This was reported by Ukraineinskaya Pravda.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the cities of Zelenodolsk and Welyka Kostromka have come under heavy attacks, the head of the local military administration, Olexander Wilkul, announced on Facebook earlier today, without providing any information on the targets or damage. In the area there is a thermal power plant.

Meanwhile, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announces that the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol will be under Russian control by today. “Today Azovstal will be completely under the control of the Russian armed forces,” the commander of the Chechen militias fighting in Ukraine said on Telegram, assuring that this will happen around mid-day.

“The Ukrainian fighters left in the steel mills still have the opportunity to surrender in the morning hours,” added Kadyrov, confident that if they did, the Russian leadership would make “the right decision.” According to Russian information, some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries are still reportedly in the Azovstal factories, while the Ukrainian side is talking about the presence of about a thousand civilian refugees on the spot.