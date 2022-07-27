Ukrainian forces shelled a bridge south of Kherson, considered key to supplying the city held by Russian troops, the Ukrainian Army reported, which released a video showing infrastructure damage.

(Also read: The reasons behind the IMF’s adverse forecasts for the world)

The video shows large holes in the bridge, which the Army’s Strategic Communications Department identifies as the Antoniv bridge, against which Ukrainian forces struck a “targeted hit” on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the Ukrinform agency.

The Antoniv Bridge over the Dnipro River is located east of Kherson and is one of the important infrastructures in the area that have been attacked in recent daysnext to the Daryiv bridge and the road that runs through the Kakhovskaya dam, according to the source.

(It may interest you: The European Union shields itself against a gas cut with an energy saving plan)

Russian forces are trying to repair the bridges “in an effort to restore ammunition and heavy equipment supply routes, but the safety of using the bridges remains in question.”, added Ukrinform. Russian troops are also building a pontoon bridge across the Ingulets River near the town of Darivka, the Ukrainian source added.

The Kherson region has been punished in recent days by Ukrainian forces in a counteroffensive aimed at retaking the city, while information and videos on social networks indicate that Russian troops are allegedly moving tanks and armored vehicles to the area.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

More world news

– USA: Donald Trump anticipates his possible presidential candidacy in 2024

Russia to leave International Space Station ‘after 2024’

– Uvalde Shooting: Robb Elementary School Principal Suspended