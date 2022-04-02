After a long search near the village Guta Mezhyhirska in the Kiev region of Ukraine, police found the body of photographer and documentary maker Max Levin. This is what the newspaper Lb.ua reports, for which Levin worked.

The photographer, accompanied by Oleksiy Chernyshov, a serving soldier and former photographer, went to Guta Mezhyhirsk on March 13 to document the aftermath of the Russian aggression. The two left the car and headed towards the village of Moshchub. It later became known that intense fighting had broken out in that area.