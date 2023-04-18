Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

The wait for the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues. While indications point to the south, the attack against the Russian army could come from elsewhere.

Munich/Kiev/Luhansk – The weather didn’t play along recently. The heavy rain and low temperatures mean that the soil in many parts of Ukraine is still muddy and muddy even in mid-April. These conditions are not favorable for the heavy main battle tanks supplied from the West, such as the Leopard 2. This should be a not insignificant reason why the expected counter-offensive in the Ukraine war has not (yet) materialized.

Ukraine War: Is the Counteroffensive Coming from the North, Not the South?

From Cherson via Melitopol to Mariupol: Not a few suspect the offensive in southern Ukraine, which once again denied Russia’s sovereignty to politician Dmitry Medvedev. However, there are some indications that the counter-offensive could come from somewhere else: Coming from the north-east in the direction of the city of Luhansk.

On T-72 tanks: Ukrainian soldiers train for the planned counter-offensive. © IMAGO/Dmytro Smolienko

As the ZDF reports that there has been intensive fortification work in the Zaporizhia and Luhansk regions for a long time. According to satellite images, hundreds of kilometers of trenches were dug, combined in places with rows of concrete “dragon teeth”. These are intended to make the respective terrain impassable for tanks.

Offensive in the Ukraine War: Defense Lines on the Russian Border

As the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) US analysts have also discovered defensive lines on Russian territory near the Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Kharkiv, citing maps by Brady Africk of the Washington think tank American Enterprise Institute. Both cities are located in the extreme northeast of Ukraine, which would support the thesis of an advance from this direction.

The daily writes that Russian engineer troops have erected defense systems with a total length of almost 400 kilometers on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Accordingly, only in the Belgorod region were loud FAZ spent around 120 million euros on it. The fact that the Ukrainian army could push Russian troops behind the border on a broad front would speak in favor of a counter-offensive in the direction of Luhansk.

Ukraine war: Are Ukrainian forces advancing towards Luhansk?

At best, from the Ukrainian perspective, the pro-Russian separatists around Donetsk could be encircled and cut off from Russian supplies. “It requires a gigantic orchestration of networked warfare,” said British ex-soldier Nick Gunnell Financial Times. He warns: Russian air supremacy could possibly “crush” armored vehicles of the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, Denis Puschilin, separatist leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, expects Ukrainian attacks at various points on the front. On the Russian channel channel one he said, according to the Russian news agency mug: “I think if they try to counterattack – and it is quite possible that they will be forced to do so – these attacks will take place in several areas. The front line in Zaporizhia will definitely be one of them.”

In February, Ivan Fyodorov, former Ukrainian mayor, told the news agency Ukrinform stated that many Russian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries would flock to his hometown of Melitopol. Melitopol, located in Zaporizhia Oblast, is in the extreme south. Ukrainian politicians like President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have repeatedly spoken about recapturing Crimea in recent weeks. But is the whole thing just a bluff to distract from the actual short-term military goals?

Against Russian invasion: Ukrainian army receives more heavy weapons

While the weather is not (yet) cooperating, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to receive heavy weapons from the west. For example, Denmark has currently sent 19 CEASAR self-propelled howitzers manufactured in France to the Ukraine.

Finland, which is currently fortifying its border with Russia, has supplied an unknown number of ex-Soviet 152mm Giatsint B field guns. The Russian army, for its part, allegedly intends to use “tank destroyers” against the Western battle tanks that have been supplied. Preparations are under way on both sides. When it will start remains unclear. (pm)