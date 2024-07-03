Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Russia keeps sending old military equipment into the fight against Ukraine. Now another rare tank has been spotted – and destroyed.

Kiev – A real rarity has been spotted in the Ukraine war for the second time. It is said to be an extremely rare Ladoga tank, of which Russia is said to have only produced four or five units. The number may now have been reduced by one tank. Because, as Forbes reported that Ukrainian troops destroyed one of the tanks. This is a remarkable achievement, as the Ladoga is said to be one of the best protected tanks in existence. It supposedly even protects the occupants from nuclear radiation.

Russia’s Ladoga tank in the Ukraine war – vintage military vehicle for important government members

It is not yet clear why the Ladoga was used in the war against Ukraine. The tank was actually used primarily to transport high-ranking government officials, writes the Austrian news portal Futurezone. Dem default According to the report, this purpose is also reflected in the interior of the turretless tank. The interior is said to be comfortably furnished with carpeting and leather armchairs, so that important political figures can be transported through a possible nuclear fallout. The 1970s tank even has a radio and a television built into it.

According to reports, the modified T-80 models are powered by Defence Blog by a 1100 hp engine that brings the tank to a top speed of 70 km/h. And this despite the extreme armor, the Defense Express According to reports, it was designed specifically for use in a possible third world war or nuclear war. Accordingly, the armored limousine also has air conditioning, air filters and its own oxygen tank.

The Russian Ladoga. Putin’s tank for a nuclear war has probably fallen victim to the Ukrainian army for the second time. (Archive photo) © Maksim Konstantinov/IMAGO

However, the luxury tank is not intended for use in combat, but rather as a reconnaissance and command vehicle, so Defense ExpressAccordingly, the gun turret, which is still present on other T-80 models, is missing. Instead, the Ladoga has a spacious superstructure that offers space for four additional people in addition to the two drivers.

Putin’s Fallout tank shot down for the second time in Ukraine war

Despite its rarity, the Ladoga is said to have been the target of Ukrainian troops for the second time. Vladimir Putin’s doomsday tank was apparently seen in a video from a Ukrainian kamikaze drone at the end of March. In the pixelated video, the unmanned aerial vehicle approaches the reconnaissance tank. The video stops when the drone hits the vehicle. It is not known whether the Ladoga was destroyed in the process.

What is clear, however, is that Russia is probably reactivating old military stocks to fight against the troops of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The question arises as to whether Moscow can no longer keep up with the production of modern war machines in the Ukraine war.

More than 8,000 Russian tanks destroyed – Putin could run out of military equipment

For almost two and a half years, Ukraine and Russia have been fighting each other on the more than 1,000-kilometer-long front line. Both armies are groaning under the massive wear and tear of soldiers and military equipment. As of today (July 3), Russia is said to have already lost 8,123 tanks, according to the Ukrainian military’s general staff. Ukraine can rely on fairly broad support from Western states, while Russia is largely isolated on the world stage.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Great Britain, Russia could only build or modernize enough tanks to compensate for its losses in the war. “Moscow was able to trade quality for quantity by taking thousands of older tanks out of storage at a rate that at times reached as high as 90 vehicles per month,” said Henry Boyd of the IISS.

How desperate the situation looks for Putin could also be shown by the recently formed alliance with his dictator buddy Kim Jong Un This alliance with North Korea could even endanger China’s goodwill towards Russia. According to Business Insider Analysts would estimate that China’s President Xi Jinping fears for his influence on the Korean peninsula as a result of the military alliance with Russia. (nhi)