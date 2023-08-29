Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

Ukraine has reportedly successfully used Australian-made cardboard drones to bomb a Russian airbase.

Kiev – The reports of success from the second major counter-offensive in the Ukraine war were rather sparse. But recently, Kiev was finally able to report a key success on the Russian defensive line. Now, Ukrainian forces have reportedly successfully used cardboard drones to destroy Russian fighter jets.

Although the exact location of the attacks was not disclosed, both Ukraine and Russia reported a drone strike on Kursk Vostochny airfield on the same day.

Ukraine blows up Russian fighter jets with cardboard drones

Kursk Airport is located 97 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. An insider from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shared the Kyiv Post reported that a large number of drones had been deployed, resulting in the destruction of four Su-30 aircraft and one MiG-29. In addition, two missile launchers of a Pantsir air defense system were reportedly damaged, as well as the radars of an S-300 air defense system.

Cardboard drones attack Russian military airfield

While the source didn’t say how many drones were used in the attack, it said that “only three of them were shot down by Russia’s leaky air defense system.” This is “impressive given the fact that even the Russians themselves registered at least 13 explosions.”

The PPDS (Precision Payload Delivery System) missiles used in the attack on a Russian airfield come from the Australian company SYPAQ Systems and consist mainly of a cardboard-like material and rubber bands. According to the manufacturer, the composition of the drones makes detection by radar systems more difficult.

The use of the PPDS by the Ukrainian military was also reported across the channel Fighter Bomber Telegram reported, which is operated by a person associated with the Russian Air Force.

PPDS drone comes in Ikea-like kit

The Australia based company SYPAQ Systems had announced in Marchto deliver inexpensive cardboard drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces: “We are proud to be able to deliver sovereign Australian autonomous systems in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces thanks to the investment by the Ministry of Defense,” said Amanda Holt, CEO of SYPAQ, at the time. “PPDS is an Australian development that will help the Ukrainian people defend their country.”

The Corvo Precision Payload Delivery System (PPDS) is supplied as a flat kit. “Then the drones are assembled on site as if they came from Ikea,” Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, told Australian TV 7NewsAustralia. The lightweight cardboard drones with a payload of 3 kilograms can take off and land independently, fly up to 120 kilometers and fly at speeds of 60 kilometers per hour. So now they have been used successfully for the first time.

The cardboard drone attack is just the latest in an escalating wave of Ukrainian attacks on targets in Russia and Russian-held Ukraine. Most recently, Putin had probably sunk his own ships to protect the Crimean Bridge.