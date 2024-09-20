Home policy

From: Kristina Geldt

A Ukrainian drone attack blows up a Russian ammunition depot. The detonation was so powerful that it looks like an earthquake on satellite images.

Moscow – According to reports from Kiev, Ukrainian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot on Russian territory. The detonation, which was triggered by a drone attack on the depot in the small town of Toropets, was as powerful as an earthquake, according to Reuters. Satellite images document the aftermath of the attack on the depot, which may have stored missiles that can be equipped with nuclear warheads.

The investigative news project “Schemes” by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Satellite images published by Planet Lab. These images show a cloud of smoke covering a large area above the city of Toropets in the Tver region a few hours after the explosion. Other images illustrate the destruction caused by the attack. According to NASA satellites, Newsweek Heat signatures detected over almost the entire area. Additional satellite images before and after the attack illustrate the extent of the destruction in posts shared on social networks. Before this attack, the Saratov region was hit by explosions.

After the explosion, a fire broke out in the Russian city of Toropets. A partial evacuation took place. © picture alliance/dpa/Satellite image ‚2023 Maxar Technologies/AP

Huge cloud of smoke on satellite images after Ukraine war attack on weapons depot in Russia

A video shared several times on X shows a massive fireball and numerous detonations following the attack on the main arsenal of the Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) in Toropets. A source from the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) told Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne that the attack destroyed missiles for the Iskander missile system, the Tochka-U surface-to-surface missile, anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition.

In addition, the Euromaidan news agency reports that, according to Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Combating Disinformation, the warehouse also contained Grad multiple rocket launchers, S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, and North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles. The Iskander missiles, Tochka-U, and North Korean KN-23 were used by Russia in the war in Ukraine. All three could carry nuclear warheads, according to Newsweek.

Further attacks on ammunition depots in the Ukraine war

Euromaidan also cites the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which estimates that “continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian logistics facilities in Russia’s hinterland will exert greater operational pressure on the Russian military, going beyond the destruction of individual ammunition stockpiles and logistics facilities.” A source from the Suspilne security service said that the SBU plans to attack more military facilities of this type.

The attack was reportedly carried out by drone pilots from the Ukrainian Security Service, the Ukrainian Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR) and the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO). It could be one of the largest events of the Ukraine war so far. (gel)