From: Paula Voelkner

Kursk Offensive: Ukrainian troops are said to have destroyed bridges in the Russian border region with HIMARS (archive photo) © IMAGO/JONAS EKSTRÖMER

In Kursk, Ukrainian troops appear to be using the Sejm River for their offensive, challenging Russian troops by destroying bridges.

Kursk – Ukrainian troops say they have destroyed three bridges in the Kursk region with HIMARS rocket launchers. The soldiers are also said to have fired on pontoon bridges built by Russian troops during their offensive in the Russian border region. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian special forces released a video showing how the Ukrainian units destroyed Russian military equipment as well as bridges and pontoon bridges in the Kursk region For the first time, Kiev confirmed that it had used Western weapons in the Kursk offensive.

The Ukrainian special forces wrote about the video: “Where do Russian pontoons disappear in the Kursk region? Special Operations Forces agents are smashing them together with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.” A Ukrainian officer told Kyiv-Post: “After such damage, neither the equipment nor the pontoon crossing will function properly.”

Kursk Offensive: Ukraine attacks bridges in the Russian border region

Since August 16, Ukraine has reportedly targeted several bridges in the Russian border region. On Monday (August 19), Moscow announced Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian troops have destroyed the third and last stationary bridge over the Sejm River in the Kursk region.

Earlier, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, stated that Ukraine had destroyed two bridges to prevent Russia from supplying its troops in Kursk with military equipment. Military bloggers reported on the destruction of the third bridge according to Kyiv Independentthe attack would not have a significant impact on the supply of Russian troops due to the pontoon bridges. This may have changed now that Ukraine has also targeted the Russian pontoons.

Ukraine advance in Kursk: Ukrainian troops destroy pontoons and hinder Russian supplies

Radio Liberty had reported on Tuesday, citing satellite images, that Russia had built a pontoon bridge near a destroyed bridge over the Sejm River. However, this was no longer visible on Monday’s satellite images. Instead, the images showed rising smoke – which could be the result of an explosion. The attacks on the bridges are intended to prevent Russian troops from crossing the river. In doing so, Ukraine is making it more difficult for Russian troops to supply the region, the report said. Radio Liberty-Report.

Opposite New York Times Military analyst Mykola Bielieskov, a member of the Ukrainian Come Back Alive Foundation, said on Monday that the destruction of the bridges could potentially cut off Russian troops from supplies. “Attacks on the bridges will make it difficult or even completely prevent the enemy from maintaining its forces south of the Sejm River,” Bielieskov said.

Offensive in the Ukraine war: Military historian speaks of “very successful plan” of Ukraine in Kursk

Military historian Vasyl Pavlov explained that the offensive in Kursk demonstrated Ukraine’s strategy of using rivers as protection. Ukrainian forces advanced along two rivers, the Sejm and the Psel, using them as a natural barrier, Pavlov explained in Times-Interview. He called the actions of the Ukrainian troops a “very successful plan”.

Since the beginning of the Kursk Offensive in Ukraine War Around two weeks ago, Ukrainian troops repeatedly reported successes in the Russian border region. Most recently, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Olexander Syrskyj stated that Ukrainian troops had captured more than 1,260 square kilometers and 93 towns in Russia. (pav)