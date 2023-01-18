The war in Ukraine is likely to “go on for some time” and now is the time to step up military aid to Kiev. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this, underlining that “fierce” fighting continues along Ukraine’s eastern front.

Western partners are determined “to ensure that Ukrainians get what they need to regain what they have lost and to deal with Russian aggression,” Blinken said during a press conference in Washington with his British colleague, James Cleverly.

The secretary of state then warned that Russia will continue to “use energy to try to punish countries that support Ukraine”.