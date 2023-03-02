“China’s military assistance” to Russia “would have consequences, including sanctions.” Thus the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during a press point in New Delhi. “The United States has told China that Beijing’s military assistance to Moscow would be a serious problem for bilateral relations,” he added.

Blinken today had a brief talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in India. It is the first face-to-face meeting between the two since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

During the talks, according to the official, Blinken reiterated to Lavrov that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia “for as long as necessary”. The secretary of state then called on Moscow to resume its participation in the New Start nuclear arms control treaty and demanded the release of US citizen Paul Whelan.

The United States “made a serious proposal” to Moscow regarding former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been in prison in Russia since 2018 on espionage charges, Blinken said. “I have also raised the wrongful detention of Paul Whelan as I have done on many previous occasions. The United States has made a serious proposal. Moscow should accept it. We are determined to bring home Paul and every other wrongfully detained American citizen around the world ” said the US secretary of state.

Furthermore, “I asked Russia to reverse the irresponsible decision and return to applying the New Start which imposes verifiable limits on the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia”. “Mutual enforcement is in the interests of both our countries, and it is also what the people of the world expect from us as nuclear powers,” Blinken added.

To the Russian Foreign Minister, Blinken reiterated that Washington is ready to dialogue with Moscow on questions of strategic control of nuclear weapons “regardless of what is happening in the world and in our relations”, recalling how the USA and then the Soviet Union negotiated on this during the Cold War.

During a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, Blinken also called on Russia to agree to extend the deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which expires on March 18.

“It is imperative that the G20 speaks out in favor of extending and expanding the Black Sea Grains Initiative to enhance food security for the most vulnerable,” Blinken said at the meeting. “Russia has deliberately and systematically slowed down the pace of inspections” of departing vessels, the secretary of state added, arguing that this has hampered departures from ports.

For his part, the head of Russian diplomacy Lavrov accused the West of “shamelessly burying the agreement” on grain exports from Ukraine brokered by the UN and Turkey.