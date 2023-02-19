China is considering giving Russia arms and ammunition for the war in Ukraine. This was indicated by the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in an interview with CBS. According to Blinken, Chinese companies have already provided “non-lethal support” to Russia and new information suggests that Beijing may be providing “lethal support”. This escalation would have “serious consequences” for China, he warned.

CHINA – For his part, Wang Yi highlighted that the United States “should promote a political solution to the crisis rather than throwing fuel on the fire and using the opportunity to its own advantage” According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang, referring always to war, he underlined that Beijing “has always played a constructive role”, promoting peace talks, and affirmed that China does not accept “impositions” by the United States in its relations with Russia.

MELONS IN KIEV – “We are waiting for Meloni and we will be very happy to welcome her. We are grateful for what she, the government and all the Italian people are doing to support and support Ukraine”, declared the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Daria Zarivna, in an interview with ‘Mezz’ora in più’ commenting on the Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit to Kiev. “I think Italy will continue with your commitment”, continued Zarivna, emphasizing how