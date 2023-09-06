US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine today for a surprise visit. In Kiev, he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as confirmed to CNN by an authoritative source from the US State Department, according to which Blinken is expected to announce new funding for Ukraine worth over one billion dollars.

Meanwhile Blinken, as shown by videos circulated on social media, once he arrived in Kiev he met Patron, the Jack Russell Terrier used by the Ukrainian army to detect the presence of mines and awarded last year by Zelensky for his courage.

The last time the head of American diplomacy went to Kiev was in April 2022, together with Defense Minister LLoyd Austin. The visit had not been previously announced.