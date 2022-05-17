An adviser to the Ukrainian presidency confirmed on Tuesday that peace negotiations with Russia are “on hold”, since, as he said, Moscow is reluctant to accept that the conditions that existed at the beginning of the war have changed substantially.

(Read: Mariúpol falls into Russian hands after Ukraine abandons the fight in Azovstal)

the adviser, Mikhailo PodolyakI affirm that the Russian government does not understand “the processes that are taking place right now in the world” in relation to the invasion nor that the war is no longer advancing “based on the rules, plans or objectives” of the Kremlin.

(You are interested in: The Ukrainian army considers its mission accomplished in Mariúpol)

Moscow does not understand that the war is no longer proceeding according to its rules, its timetable or its plans.

In statements quoted by the daily Ukrainskaya Pravda, Podolyak added that Moscow is also not willing to give up propaganda at the domestic level. and that the political elites are not capable of admitting that the Russian Army must withdraw “under completely different conditions than expected.”

For this reason, the adviser believes, the Kremlin’s position will not change until all international sanctions packages come into force, until the “real combat capabilities” of its armed forces are exposed and Russia loses “the remains of its reputation “.

“In my opinion, the strategic goal of the Russians is all or nothing,” said Podolyak, who said, however, that at this point kyiv does not raise the question of an “exit” from the Ukrainian delegation’s negotiation process.

This is what the city of Mariupol looks like in the midst of Russian attacks.

The conversations will resume when there is “something concrete”, The adviser stressed, adding that circumstances such as the evacuation of the Azovstal defenders and the situation in the Kherson region, occupied by Russian forces, will play a role in this issue.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko assured on Tuesday that Ukraine had abandoned the negotiating process, whose last round of face-to-face talks took place on March 29 in Istanbul.

The last meeting led by Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinski and Ukrainian representative David Arakhamia took place on April 22, according to Russian agencies. The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, accused Ukraine of “appearing” to negotiate, stating that Moscow wanted to continue with the dialogue.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– USA: Biden’s reasons behind the easing of restrictions on Cuba

– The European Union’s plan to cut its dependence on Russian gas

– This is the largest mansion in the world: what is its value?