“Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy made a recent request to send fighter jets. I don’t know that a unanimous decision has been reached in Europe”. This was stated to Adnkronos by Admiral Matteo Bisceglia, until last January director of Occar, the European body for cooperation in the field of armaments, saying he is worried “about a possible escalation of the conflict”.

“According to the latest statements, the position of the United Kingdom, for example, is not well defined, even though there is the intention to provide training to Ukrainian pilots on aircraft already in their possession – he underlines – The Germany, whose chancellor in a recent statement on the Berlin agreement on the shipment of tanks, had hinted that Berlin would exclude the supply of fighter jets, to prevent further military escalations. any European citizen, I express a feeling of concern for a possible escalation of the conflict, but I am sure that a possible decision on sending fighter planes to Ukraine will have been the subject of a technical-political evaluation”.

In the pro-Zelensky line, Europe “has demonstrated collective determination and unity of purpose since the beginning of hostilities, strongly condemning Russia’s aggression. This has materialized through the application of sanctions to Russia and continued support to the Ukraine through the supply of weapon systems together with the launch of initiatives that will ensure economic support and assistance in reconstruction, in managing the difficult energy situation, in accessing markets”.

“This shared approach, in addition to demonstrating the unity of Europe, can constitute – in my opinion – a pillar on which to give further impetus to the much sought-after Common European Defense which cannot be supported solely on bilateral relations between the main European powers, but requires unanimous sharing and active participation”, he continues.

In this context, according to the former OCCAR director, “Italy is providing an effective contribution and in agreement with the European states. The constant presence of the topic of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on the agendas of the many international meetings at the level of the highest Government authorities and the Ministry of Defence, testifies to Italy’s firm will to actively participate in strategic decisions and confirms that Italy intends to maintain a leading role in security in the enlarged Mediterranean”. “In my role as director of Occar, the international organization of which I have the honor of having led until January 2023, I was able to observe Italy’s role in cooperation in the defense sector from a privileged position. Without any doubts, I can confirm that Italy has played – and I am convinced it will keep in the future – a leading role, promoting cooperation in the defense sector – continues admiralty Bisceglia – This is confirmed by Italy’s participation in the major cooperative programs in Europe. , I am referring, for example, to the Fremm programme, one of the most ambitious naval programs in Europe, to Male Rpas which will equip Europe with an Itar-free drone, Fsaf-Paams which, with the recent signing of new contracts, will equip the participating states with even more technologically advanced missiles”.

“In this scenario, I believe that Occar represents one of the most favorable contexts for stimulating effective cooperation to equip the states in Europe with the necessary capabilities in the defense sector – he concludes – However, the path to achieving a common European defense is still long and tortuous and it cannot disregard the strong political and industrial will to cooperate in this strategic sector”.