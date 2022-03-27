“History should be read, not what is invented when it refers to the war of liberation. We were then co-belligerents“. Massimo Bisca, coordinator of Anpi Liguria and member of the National Committee of the Association, said this to Adnkronos, responding to the words of the governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, on the sending of weapons to Ukraine and on 25 April.

“As a layman, I agree with Pope Francis – Bisca underlines – but someone who goes to mass every Sunday, even during the election campaign, may not understand what the Pope is saying “.” The sections of the Anpi, in addition to organizing demonstrations, are collecting aid for the populations of ‘Ukraine, talking is not enough “, underlines the regional coordinator of Anpi.

“Before becoming an all-round resister and giving lessons to the Anpi – continues Bisca, replying to Toti – you begin to give resistance and anti-fascism lessons to your regional leader, Vaccarezza, who spoke publicly of Almirante as a mentor”. “For us at the Anpi, April 25 is all year round“, concluded Bisca, recalling the words of Arrigo Boldrini, partisan known by the nom de guerre of ‘commander Bulow’:” We fought for the freedom of all, for those who were with us, for those who were not there and also for those was against “.