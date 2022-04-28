“Back in Italy from Ukraine I took the train back to the city where I live, Trieste, which passes along the coast overlooking the sea and shows me a splendid panorama. I close my eyes and the most dramatic moments come to mind of the reportage, then I reopen them and I think how much we are lucky to have lived in peace for 70 years. Unfortunately, a fragile fortune, too fragile. In fact, now it is necessary to say how lucky ‘we were’, because the war is in the heart of Europe, and I continue to fear that this war could spread, and that it could directly involve us. “These are the hot impressions that he gives to Adnkronos. Fausto Biloslavo, the correspondent to Ukraine on behalf of Mediaset and Il Giornale, who has just returned to Italy after two months of war and is now on his way home.

“Italy is now a country in which we could find ourselves in conflict at any moment due to Article 5 of NATO – says Biloslavo bluntly – because if any NATO facility is hit, we are automatically at war“. The reporter, who has a long experience in war reporting, makes no secret of his opinion on the attitude of the Italian government and Europe regarding the conflict:” My opinion, first of all, is that we cannot abandon the Ukrainians – he is keen to clarify – They ask us for weapons because they have to regain land, because until now they have regained the land that the Russians have abandoned but they must regain more land and defend other territories, such as Odessa and Kharkiv, the second city of the country, and not we can abandon them in the face of an invasion “.

However “in the same way we are very latent, lacking, I would say guilty, on the fact that we have forgotten, more or less deliberately, the negotiation path, the negotiation. At first it seemed that they met and they were already at a certain point, then everything disappeared. “And on the visit of the UN secretary Guterres to Putin, Biloslavo is tranchant:” months he has just arrived in Moscow, at this rate it will take him another twenty years to find a solution, so it is completely useless “, he says. And he suggests other ways:” I do not love, Sultan Erdogan of Turkey – he observes – Or a complete new mediation of weight and great symbolic value like the Pope. Because this war must be stopped before it becomes global “.

The risk of a third world war “I don’t see it too far. I see a distant nuclear conflict, which obviously would be the end of everything and everyone, but an enlargement is already in the making. Just look at Transnistria, Moldova, Poland itself with the gas weapon. And above all with what Putin says, from his point of view rightly: ‘okay, send your weapons? And we will strike you, and we will strike these weapons’ “. In short,” if diplomacy goes at the speed of a snail, on the other hand the military expansion on the ground is unfortunately dramatically fast “.

On the train home, Biloslavo has strong images, which he will not forget. “They are military images – he says to Adnkronos – I discovered that the Ukrainian military in Donbass

they nicknamed me ‘samurai’. Probably because we found ourselves together with this department, in Severodonetsk, pinned for two hours in one of their bases with a drone aiming at us. Smoke, injuries, dramatic moments. They must have noticed how I recovered and calmly told this dramatic story that united us. “How dramatic” were the moments in Popasna, the hottest point of the front,

when the soldiers wrote their surname on the camouflage with an indelible marker, on the legs and arms, because if they were crushed by a grenade they could perhaps in this way be recognizable for family members. And those who had to go out to go into the trenches, in front of the Russians, threw the coin by lot for the first five, because they were the ‘dying’ “.

In his heart, above all else, Biloslavo has however “the Kramatorsk massacre, when I found myself in front of a stuffed animal drenched in the blood of a boy or girl that had been blown away hit by cluster bombs. I rarely say ‘My God’. I said ‘my God’ thinking of the owner or owner of this little stuffed animal, which is no longer there. “

(by Ilaria Floris)