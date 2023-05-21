US President Joe Biden has announced a new aid package for Ukraine. “The entire G7 is on Ukraine’s side, we’re not going anywhere,” Biden said as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima today, reiterating that “the United States continues to help Ukraine respond, recover and rebuild” .

In the conversation between the two leaders, the American president, the White House announces, underlined that the United States “are ready to continue sending military aid to respond to immediate military needs, including the announcement of the new 375 million package dollars in munitions and equipment, and to build Ukraine’s long-term defense capability to defend itself and deter aggression by Russia.”

In this context, the note continues, “the joint commitment, with our partners and allies, to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, such as the F-16, was discussed”. There was also talk of “further strengthening air defense as Russia continues missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities”. Biden also reiterated the US and other G7 nations’ support “for the reconstruction of Ukraine, including that of energy infrastructure, and for the implementation of the reforms necessary to achieve its Euro-Atlantic aspirations”.

In the final press conference from Hiroshima, Biden stressed that the G7 summit confirmed “our common and unshakeable commitment to stand by the courageous people of Ukraine who are defending themselves against the brutal war of aggression, in which war crimes”.

“Russia started this war and can end it today, but only by withdrawing its troops to internationally recognized borders”, he added, explaining that in today’s meeting with Zelensky “I reiterated once again that we will never give in, Putin will not break the our determination as he thought he could two years ago.”

Biden later explained that he “had the clear assurance from Zelensky that they will not use F-16s over the geographical territory of Russia“, clarifying that the possible supply of these fighters is intended in a long-term perspective and would have no role in this phase in which the Kiev counter-offensive is expected.

“Suppose that the offensive starts tomorrow, or in a week, two, five or seven – the president said again, who repeatedly repeated that he does not intend to reveal what Zelensky told him about the offensive – it is very unlikely that they will have a role in this context”. “But they will have a role – he added, speaking of the F-16s – in a context where the Ukrainians are successful in the near future, and they will have to continue fighting with the Russians who will have moved into areas that are no longer reachable with the current capabilities”.

For his part, the Ukrainian president expressed “huge gratitude from our people, I am happy that we have such strong relations” and thanked Biden and the United States for the new $375 million military aid package. Regarding the conversation with the US president, he added: “We discussed further cooperation to strengthen our country’s defense capabilities”.

ZELENSKY AND THE STATEMENT ABOUT BAKHMUT

“To date, Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia, there are not two or three interpretations of these words,” Zelensky said, answering reporters’ questions in Hiroshima, referring to the fact that his previous statements had been interpreted as confirmation of the fall of the city. “We are fighting thanks to the courage of our people, of our warriors – he added – I know clearly what is happening to Bakhmut, but I cannot reveal to you the tactical assessments of our soldiers”.

Zelensky did not confirm Bakhmut’s fallthe Ukrainian president’s spokesman said today, specifying Zelensky’s statements which seemed to have confirmed Moscow’s claims.

“The president has denied that Bakhmut has fallen,” Sergiy Nykyforov told CNN, explaining that when Zelensky said “I think not”, answering questions from journalists before his talk with Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, he was referring to Russian statements regarding the fall of the city.

“There is nothing left, they have destroyed everything, there are no more buildings, it is a tragedy, but today Bakhmut is only in our hearts”, Zelensky said again, thanking Bakhmut’s Ukrainian “defenders”, and adding: “The we appreciate them for their extraordinary work”.

THANKSGIVING LEADERS

“I am grateful for the decision to train our pilots on modern fighter aircraft. The air shield can only be complete when ground-based air defense systems are complemented by modern aircraft in the air. We are now on the road to closing the capability gap When our pilots get acquainted with the F-16 and when these aircraft appear in our skies, it will matter not only for Ukraine – this will be a historic moment for the entire security architecture in Europe and the world,” he said Zelensky, speaking at the G7 summit.

The Ukrainian president thanked the G7 leaders one by one. A thought also to Giorgia Meloni, on her way to Italy: “Thank you, Giorgia Meloni, for the strength of your character which gives strength to all of us. I thank the Italian government, the Parliament and all the Italians who support the protection of our people”.

To President Biden Zelensky he acknowledged that “he gave meaning to the global safety seal for democracy! Thank you for the leadership, the weapons and the decision to train our pilots. I believe that the wings of our common freedom will undoubtedly be the strongest of the world. I thank both sides of Congress, your team, Mr. President, and all American freedom-loving hearts.”

“Thank you, Olaf, Mr. Chancellor, for your strong will that changes history in favor of democracy, and for the long-term defense and financial support of Ukraine, which gives strength to all of our free Europe. I thank your government, I thank the Bundestag and all the German people”.

“Thank you, Rishi, dear Prime Minister, for your energy which gives us more visionary and far-reaching capabilities. I believe your leadership will help give real force of law when, together with our partners, we create the Tribunal on Assault of Russia. Thank you to your fellow ministers, the British Parliament and all the British people.”

“Thank you, Emmanuel, Mr. President, for protecting the values ​​of the Republic and for the fact that French support for Ukraine is a manifestation of respect for the freedom of nations, for equality in international relations and for the fraternity between people. Thank you France!”.

“Thank you, Justin, dear Prime Minister, for your ability to be the first in many issues. It is very important to bring our joint work in demining Ukraine to fruition, it really saves lives. I thank the entire political class and all the people of Canada who care so much for peace.”

“Thank you, Charles, thank you, Ursula, for making European institutions more than institutions. They once said that the European Union is a bureaucracy. And you show that our community is not based on bureaucracy, but on common values ​​that give a strong course!”.

“Thank you, Fumio, dear Prime Minister, for Japan’s obvious leadership in Asia in protecting international law, thank you for the full support of your state and your people.”

G7 LEADER: “FORWARD WITH SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE”

The G7 ended with the end of the last working session dedicated to peace and stability and a short ceremony which officially ended the summit. President Zelensky took part in both working sessions held today – the first dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, ‘host of the summit’, expressed “his sincere respect for the courage and persistence of the Ukrainian people who resisted Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and weathered the harsh winter” . Kishida also said the G7 welcomes and supports President Zelensky, who remains sincerely committed to a just and lasting peace.

Furthermore, the G7 leaders agreed that they “will continue their firm commitment to provide diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine and reaffirmed their determination to restore peace in Ukraine and uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law”.

MELONI: “THANKS KISHIDA FOR DETERMINATION AND SERIOUSNESS”

Prime Minister Meloni in a post on Facebook at the end of the G7 thanked “Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the determination and seriousness with which he has organized this important summit and for managing a presidency in a difficult context”.

“Next year it will be Italy’s turn to host the G7, and we will do it in Puglia, the symbol region of the meeting between West and East. It is a great responsibility for Italy, but we will be up to the task,” wrote the Prime Minister.

“The G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, was very intense – underlined the prime minister – I spent two days with the other Heads of State and Government punctuated by many discussion sessions and bilateral meetings, which allowed us to address issues crucial moments of our time. A very significant moment was the laying of a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, where I paid my honors and due respect to the victims of the atomic bomb in World War II”.

“We continue to work together, in the unity of all members, demonstrating that the G7 is strong and determined, ready to face present and future challenges, for international peace and security and for our nations”.