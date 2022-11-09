“We didn’t give Ukraine blank checks. There are many things Ukraine wants that we haven’t done.” The president made it clear Joe Bidenconvinced that aid to Kiev will continue, even if the majority in Congress changes.

“I find it interesting that they waited until after the elections to make that assessment,” he then replied at a press conference to the question about the announcement of the Russian withdrawal from Kherson. “I was told that Vladimir Putin will probably not be at the G20” in Bali on November 15 and 16, he added, specifying that at the summit, at which “there will be other leaders, there will be an opportunity to discuss the next steps necessary for peace. ” in Ukraine.