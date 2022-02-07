If there is a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with “tanks and troops crossing the border, there will be no more Nord Stream 2, we will put an end to it”. This is what Joe Biden said when answering a question during the press conference with Olaf Scholz on the pipeline that should bring Russian gas to Germany. “I promise you we will do it”, repeated Biden, while Scholz for his part, in English, assured that “we will be united, we will act united and we will take all necessary steps”.

“Germany with the United States, together with our allies and partners, are working hard to find a diplomatic solution to this situation, and diplomacy is the best way, including for Russia, in our opinion”, Biden stressed, reiterating that “we made it clear that we are ready to continue important talks in good faith with Russia”.

“Germany – added the president – is proving to be a leader in pushing for the de-escalation of tensions and encouraging dialogue through the Normandy format. But if Russia makes the choice to further invade Ukraine – he concluded – we are ready. and all of NATO is ready “.

And after stating that for Americans in Ukraine it is “wise to leave the country” – “I’m not talking about our diplomatic corps, but about the Americans who are there – said the president – I would hate to see them stuck in the conflict if indeed invade “, Biden recalled:” Putin is in a position to invade Ukraine, he has the ability to do it, what he will do I do not know and I believe that no one knows except him “. The Russian president “must understand that it would be a gigantic mistake, for which he would pay a heavy cost”, said the US president.

Referring to the talks he had with Putin, Biden said he had made it clear to the Russian president that “we will impose the most severe sanctions ever imposed”, recognizing that these will also have an effect “on Europeans, on us” but above all – he added – an effect very heavy on Russia.