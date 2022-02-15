“If Russia attacks it will be a war for no reason, the human cost to Ukraine will be immense. And the strategic cost to Russia will also be immense. “He said it Joe Biden in the speech to the White House, stressing that “the world will not forget that Russia has meaningless death and destruction”. “Invading Ukraine will be like hurting oneself – he said again speaking of Russia – the US and our allies will respond in a decisive and united way”. Furthermore, the United States has not “yet verified” whether Russia has initiated the withdrawal of troops from the border. “The invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility.”

Biden, who in his speech also addressed Russian citizens directly saying that “we are not your enemies, we are not threatening Russia”, recalled that the United States and its allies are ready to adopt very harsh sanctions “that we have not adopted to the times of the Crimea “. And he reiterated that any attack would block the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which should bring Russian gas to Germany.

“We do not sacrifice principles, but there is still a lot of room for diplomacy”, Biden said, recalling that for “weeks we have been committed to diplomacy non-stop”. The American president recalled his last weekend meeting with Vladimir Putin to give “diplomacy every chance to be successful”.

Biden also highlighted that the United States has put “concrete ideas on the table for security in Europe, measures that can be applied to both NATO and Russia and that can advance common security”.

“The Russian Defense Minister today reported that some military units have left their positions near Ukraine, this would be a good thing but we have not yet verified – said Biden – we have not yet verified that Russian units are returning to their bases, instead our analysts indicate that they still remain in a position of threat. And the fact that remains at the moment is that Russia has over 150 thousand troops around Ukraine – he concluded – and the invasion remains a distinct possibility”.