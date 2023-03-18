”It is clear that he has committed war crimes”, so the mandate issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Russian president Vladimir Putin is ”justified”. So the American president Joe Biden welcomed the mandate issued by the ICC in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Also in the Hague’s sights is the Russian commissioner for children’s rights Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova. Putin is accused of a war crime: the illegal deportation of the population, especially children. “Today, March 17, 2023, the 2nd Pre-Trial Chamber of the ICC issued arrest warrants for two persons in the context of the situation in Ukraine: Mr. Volodymyr Volodymyrovich Putin and Ms. Maria Oleksiivna Lvivova-Belova,” the statement read. yesterday by the International Criminal Court.

Russia does not recognize in the court based in The Hague but the president is essentially safe in Russian territory while he formally risks arrest if he crosses national borders. “Insignificant”, “unacceptable”, comparable to toilet paper.

Thus Moscow has replied to the arrest warrant. “Outrageous and unacceptable,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, describing the decision by the International Criminal Court. As far as Russia is concerned, it is a “nothing” decision, he stressed. Asked whether Putin will now have problems traveling to countries that recognize the ICC, Peskov snapped back: “I have nothing to add in this regard.”

“The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. There is no need to explain where this card should be used,” deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Twitter.