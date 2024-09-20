US and UK to say yes to Ukraine: Kiev will be able to use long-range missiles, supplied by Western countriesto strike military targets in Russia. The green light will be given in the coming weeks, according to the scenario outlined by the Times, but the decision will be made public only after the first successful actions.

Ukraine, as is known, has long been asking Washington and London for permission to use Atacms and Storm Shadow missiles against Russian targets. The use of Western weapons was approved by the European Parliament, with a vote in which many Italian MEPs said ‘no’. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a loan of 35 billion: the money, among other things, could allow Ukraine to start producing long-range weapons.

Signs of a near, if not imminent, strategic turning point are provoking predictable reactions from Russia. Ukraine, on the other hand, has invaded the Kursk region for a month and a half and has come to control about 1,200 square kilometers of Russian territory. The launch of long-range missiles, with a range of 300 km, could take place from advanced positions and force Moscow to move vehicles, men and weapons away from the front line.

If in recent days it was Vladimir Putin who announced “adequate responses”, the latest message comes from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: “Russia has weapons that will cause serious consequences for the West, we are in a state of total alert”, Lavrov’s words to Sky News Arabia.

Zelensky in the US, white smoke?

British broadcaster LBC adds further details to the current picture, linking the US and UK decision to the visit of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the US next weekThe Kiev leader will meet with President Joe Biden and will also hold talks with the White House candidates in the November 5 election, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“The United States and the United Kingdom want to see President Zelensky’s plan first” and understand “how it will help Ukraine get through the winter months of war,” diplomatic sources said. The final decision could come in conjunction with the UN General Assembly, although President Biden does not hide his concerns about the effect such a decision would have on Harris’ election campaign.

“We are actively preparing for negotiations in America with President Biden, representatives of both parties in Congress, and we are counting on meetings with both candidates for the presidency of the United States,” Zelensky said.

“We in Ukraine will always be grateful to America for supporting our independence.for all the help provided to enable Ukraine to survive this war. Now we will present a very concrete plan to explain how Ukraine in this war will not just resist, will not just maintain the level of defense but will strengthen itself in such a way as to really bring a just peace and victory closer”, Zelensky said.

“Ukraine is counting on this support. A lot. And rightly so. Because when a nation wins the battle for its independence and gains respect for international law, the whole world wins. And that’s how it should be,” he added.