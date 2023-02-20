Ukraine, President Biden surprisingly in Kiev: “Another 500 million dollars in aid

Joe Biden has left Kiev, where it arrived by surprise in the morning. A unexpected visit that of the American presidentat least these days, which has instead been photographed in the company of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in Mikhailovskaya Square, near St. Michael’s Cathedral. An arrival as unexpected as it is important and significantjust days before the anniversary of the invasion of Russia: the United States has no intention of withdrawing from its support for Ukraine, this is the message it wants to get to the Kremlin, to Putin.

Zelensky receives US President Joe Biden in Kiev. Watch the video

A fruitful meeting between the two leaders, as emerges from the words of the American president: ”One year later, Kiev is standing. And Ukraine stands. There democracy resists” Biden said. The United States will ”stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary,” she said. ” New sanctions against Russia will arrive this week ”, she added, confirming her ” support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine ”. There is talk of another $500 million in US aid to Ukraine, a new package which will include military equipment, artillery ammunition, portable anti-tank weapons and howitzers. “Putin launched his invasion almost a year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could get the better of us. But he was very wrong.” And again: “As allies and partners we will continue to support your cause, we are always ready to talk to you about what you need, we are on your side, and I am here to support not only the institutions but also ordinary citizens. You proved to be heroic and the whole world saw it.”

“This visit brings us closer to victory – Zelensky declared at the press conference – It is the most important visit in the entire history of relations between Ukraine and the United States”.

Ukraine, Beijing replies to the US: “We do not give weapons to Moscow”

If the United States clearly expresses its position, Beijing’s would still seem nebulous, which rejects what it has defined “false information” from Washington that China is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine. “We do not accept the United States pointing fingers at China-Russia relations, let alone exerting coercion and pressure,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing.

Ukraine, Meloni keeps his promise to Zelensky, he will be in Kiev by Friday. The president: “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time”

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is about to complete the halfway point of the first year since the outbreak (February 24). The premier Giorgia Meloni is close to the Ukrainian people it’s at Volodymyr Zelensky and, as promised, is about to reach Kiev to meet the Ukrainian president. “The line of support of the Italian government has not changed and I thank the premier very much for his position“, says the Ukrainian president. And he adds: “The Europeans they must pray that Kiev does not fall, because it would really become a European war. We are preparing for a short-lived war that will end in victory.” The Ukrainian president hears Macron: “Cooperation for defense and a 10-point plan for peace”.

Ukraine, Zelensky: “Thank you Giorgia Meloni, we are waiting for you in Ukraine”

President of Ukraine Zelensky said: “With Giorgia Meloni I had excellent talks. We have received a support package, which means that the line of support of the Italian premier has not changed, on the contrary, and I thank you very much for your position. I’m waiting for her, I know she’s coming. We have a strong respect for Italy and the Italian people.”

Ukraine, Zelensky: “Thanks Italy, the war will be short”

The president Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Italy for his support to Ukraine and for his role in the reconstruction of the country and in its future within the EU. “I am very grateful to Italy for choosing to send us arms for both anti-aircraft defense and artillery”, he explained, saying he is convinced that “the war will be short because Russia lacks resources and will to fight”. And even if there is talk of a new offensive, the Russians “are not as powerful as they were a year ago, when they didn’t have enough resources to occupy our country anyway. Today they are weaker. We, on the other hand, are stronger “.

