War in Ukraine, Biden’s journey and relations with Moscow. Analyses

Joe Biden he made a very dangerous move for world stability and peace. He is secretly flown to Kiev to mark the territory. One diplomatic rudeness towards Russia further approaching the real danger of a Third World War Nuclear. Biden’s visit captures a double temporal coincidence: on the one hand, it coincides with the anniversary of the start of the war, which will be the February 24th and on the other it anticipates Putin’s speech last night on the “State of the Union”.

There tension between the West and the Russian Federation it has never been so high and recalls the missile crisis between the USA and the USSR which brought the world to the brink of a World Atomic War in the early 1960s. Even then there was a democratic American president John F. Kennedy and Soviet President Nikita Khrushchev.

