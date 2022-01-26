Ukraine Biden: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would be the biggest since World War II – Ukraine says Russian troops are not enough for a big attack

In Ukraine, the state’s statements on the current situation seem calm, even derogatory, compared to Western countries. President Zelenskyi wonders whether the Russian threat has not been a reality for years.

The United States president Joe Biden believes that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would be the largest since World War II, if the Russian president Vladimir Putin would order to attack all its troops assembled near the border.

“If he advanced in full force, it would be the biggest attack since World War II. It would change the world, ”Biden said at its press conference on tuesday.

The reporter then asked the president if the Russian attack would have military consequences.

“American troops are not moving to Ukraine,” Biden replied briefly.

The United States has prepared for 8,500 troops who could, if necessary, go to the eastern periphery of NATO.

A large proportion of the troops would support the NATO Response Force (NRF) if activated. In addition, the United States has supported Ukraine with arms deliveries.

At the same time, Russia has amassed about a hundred thousand soldiers near the borders of Ukraine and announced joint military exercises with Belarus. In addition, the Russians are conducting several other military exercises in the Baltic Sea and Crimea, for example.

Read more: Twenty Russian ships take part in military exercises in the Baltic Sea – US plane brings munitions to Ukraine

In Ukraine the state’s positions on the current situation seem calm, even derogatory, to the West. Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that the troops piled up by Russia are not enough for a major attack.

“The number of Russian troops on the border and in the occupied territories is enormous and is an immediate threat to Ukraine,” Kuleba told AFP news agency.

“But at the moment, that amount is insufficient for a full-scale attack on Ukraine on the entire Ukrainian border.”

The country’s president has also wondered what the West is now panicking about.

“What’s new? Hasn’t this been the reality for eight years? ” president Volodymyr Zelenskyi wondered last week, writes The New York Times.

Russia conquered the Crimean peninsula in 2014, and since then there has been a war in eastern Ukraine. An estimated 15,000 people have died in the war between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists in more than seven years.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov in turn, in an interview with Ukrainian ICTV, asked to avoid inciting panic.

“Currently, no strike force has been set up in the Russian armed forces, confirming that they are not attacking tomorrow,” Reznikov said on Monday. “That’s why I’m asking you not to spread the panic.”

According to The New York Times, the different message from Ukraine may be due to the fact that the state leadership wants to formulate a message that will make the West continue to provide aid, not annoy Russia too much, and keep the minds of Ukrainians calm.

On the other hand the reality at the border is cold. Satellite imagery shows undeniably how Russia has increased its fleet near the border in recent months.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia has at least 127,000 troops near the border, which is significantly more than a year ago in the spring, The New York Times reports.

HS: n Ukrainian soldiers interviewed say they do not believe in the ability of the Ukrainian armed forces to defend against Russia. There are too few soldiers and there is room for improvement in armaments.