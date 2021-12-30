The phone call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted 50 minutes. During the meeting, Biden urged Russia to “de-escalate tensions with Ukraine”, reports a statement from the White House. “Biden made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond firmly in the event that Russia invades Ukraine further.” “The US President also expressed support for diplomacy, starting from the beginning of next year, with the Strategic Dialogue for bilateral stability, to NATO through the NATO Russia Council, and to the OSCE” and “reiterated that the Substantial progress in these three formats can only be recorded in the context of a de-escalation rather than during an escalation, “concludes the American statement.

For his part, Putin told Biden that introducing more sanctions against Russia would be a huge mistake and that Russia needs results, the Kremlin reported.

The telephone conversation between Putin and Biden was not only formal, but had a truly political weight, summarizes the Kremlin, according to what Ria Novosti reports. For this reason, the Russian side expressed satisfaction and the start, in January, of three different formats of contacts, in Geneva, with the United States, in Brussels, with the NATO Russia Council, and in Vienna, within the OSCE framework. The main point that emerged from the American side during this conversation was that President Biden made it clear that the United States does not intend to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine, “Kremlin Foreign Policy Adviser Yuri Ushakov said. quoted by the Tass agency. If the West still decides to introduce unprecedented sanctions, it could lead to a complete break in relations between our countries. And serious damage will be inflicted on Russia’s relations with the West in general, he then reported. the diplomat.