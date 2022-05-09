War in Ukraine, the leaks on what American intelligence shares with Kiev must be stopped because they are counterproductive. This is what US President Joe Biden told top US national security officials, according to NBC News, citing well-informed sources.

Notably, the sources explain, last week Biden had separate telephone talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines after the White House denied providing information to Ukrainians to “kill Russian generals”. Biden said to them that letting people know how the United States is helping Ukraine is not useful and for this reason it should not be disclosed, also because “they distract from the goal”.