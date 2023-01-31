Arms to Ukraine, Zelensky urges allies: “We need to react promptly”

The conflict between Kiev And Fly now comes to his 342nd day. To hold court in the international debate is sending weapons to Ukraine: the United States they clarified that they will not send i F-16 fighter in Kiev. In the same vein too Hungary And Austria: no weapons to Ukraine. Budapest and Vienna would like to prevent the ongoing conflict from escalating, said the Hungarian defense minister, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczkyafter talks with his Austrian counterpart Klaudia Tanner in Budapest.

While the president French Emmanuel Macron he has not ruled out supplying military aircraft to the Ukrainian resistance. As well as the Poland: The country would be willing to go as far as supplying F-16 fighters, said Andriy Yermak, Kiev’s senior adviser. In the background the Ukrainian president Zelensky launched his appeal, urging the allies on sending arms: “The decisions” taken by the allies “have been good, but it is essential that the strong decisions are timely. It is of great importance for us to react quickly,” Zelensky clarified.

Ukrainian war, Washington’s no to fighters

US President Joe Biden he answered “no” today when asked at a press conference if the United States would supply fighter jets F-16 to Ukraine. Last week Biden had announced the decision to send to the country 31 wagons armed abrams. Shortly after that announcement, Yuri Sakadviser to the Ukrainian defense secretary, said he was optimistic about the possibility of receiving Western fighter jets, such as the American F-16s.

Ukrainian war and weapons in Kiev, the “wall” of Austria and Hungary

Hungary and Austria will not send weapons to Ukraine and would like to prevent the ongoing conflict from escalating, said the Hungarian defense minister, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczkyafter talks with his Austrian counterpart Klaudia Tanner in Budapest. According to TASS, “Hungary’s position is clear: we do not ship weapons to the conflict area, because we want to avoid its escalation, and our position coincides with that of Austria”, he said Szalay-Bobrovniczky, underlining that the two ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine. “Even Austria, which is neutral, does not ship arms where hostilities are taking place.” From him, Tanner he stated that he considers the risk of the Ukrainian conflict spilling over into Europe as the greatest danger: “We are not talking only about conventional warfare, but also about non-traditional threats, such as the growth of migration, exacerbated by war”.

Arms in Kiev, Macron “doesn’t rule out anything” on fighters

“Nothing is excluded in principle” is instead the response of the French president Emmanuel Macronto a question about whether to send planes from hunting in Kiev. However, Macron stressed that any decision assumes certain “criteria”: a “demand formulated” by Ukraine, which “is not such as to produce an escalation”, nor aimed “at hitting Russian territory but rather to support the resistance effort“. And finally, “that it does not go to weaken the capacity of the French armed forces”.

Ukrainian war and weapons in Kiev, tanks and 300,000 men from Poland

Poland, on the other hand, would be willing to go as far as supplying F-16 fighters, said Andriy Yermak, the senior adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Yermak said Ukraine has had “positive signals” from Warsaw in a Telegram post, though the Polish prime minister was careful to stress that his country would only act in consultation with NATO allies. “We coordinate all actions aimed at strengthen the defense forces of Ukraine with our NATO partners,” he said Mateusz Morawiecki in the press conference in which he announced his intention to increase his country’s defense spending al 4% of GDP, when asked about jets. According to what Repubblica writes, Warsaw would therefore be willing to double the personnel of the Armed Forcesordering 500 of the latest generation wagons.

