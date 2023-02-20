Ukraine | Biden made an extraordinary visit to Kiev by train with only a small entourage

of the United States president Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, on Monday morning.

In the news videos, President Biden photographs the president in the bright sunshine in the center of Kyiv to Volodymyr Zelensky with.

An air raid alarm sounds in the background.

of the New York Times according to information, the air alert was caused by a Russian MiG-31 fighter that had taken off in neighboring Belarus.

The White House had informed the Russians about Biden’s trip to Kiev a few hours before the president’s departure, the US administration said.

President Biden and Zelenskyi hug after visiting the war memorial.

President Biden arrived in Kyiv by train, and the trip took almost ten hours, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC and The New York Times -magazine.

Almost all other guests of President Zelensky have made the same trip since the war began.

Biden met with Zelensky at the presidential residence in central Kyiv, where they held a joint press conference.

Biden told about the new $500 million arms aid package for Ukraine, as well as the new sanctions against the Russian elite and companies to be announced later this week.

Biden promised that support for Ukraine will continue as long as it is needed.

He said that Kiev has taken a part of his heart.

“When [Vladimir] Putin launched the attack almost a year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could wear us down. But he was wrong,” Biden said.

President Biden also met with President Zelensky’s wife, Olena.

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited St. Michael’s Golden Dome Monastery on Monday.

Zelenskyi said that Biden’s visit is an indication that Russia has no chance of victory.

“Together we protect our cities, our people from Russian terror.”

The last time the US president visited Ukraine was in 2008.

“The visit of the President of the United States, the first in 15 years, is the most important visit in the history of relations between the United States and Ukraine,” Zelenskyi stated.

During his visit, Biden praised the courage of Ukrainians during the war. He also said that he visited Ukraine six times when he was vice president, reports the BBC.

of Kiev the streets were empty as the presidents continued their motorcade from Zelenskyi’s official residence to St. Michael’s Monastery.

After a short visit to the monastery, Biden and Zelenskyi laid a wreath at the monument to the fallen soldiers.

From there, Biden continued his journey to the US Embassy in Ukraine. At two o’clock in the afternoon, President Biden left Kiev.

He is scheduled to visit Poland on Tuesday.

President Biden’s trip has been considered unprecedented.

US presidents usually have the support of their own armed forces if they visit war zones. This has been the case in Afghanistan and Iraq, for example.

Now there was no such thing. According to The New York Times, only a few people were in the presidential motorcade.

Two journalists had been taken along for the trip. They were not allowed to use their phones during the trip, and the visit could only be reported after the president had arrived in Kyiv, the BBC reports.

On Friday it will be exactly one year since Russia started a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine. The fighting is believed to intensify as the anniversary approaches.

The United States is Ukraine’s most significant supporter. President Biden’s visit was considered symbolically important.

Another high-profile meeting is also expected this week. China’s number one diplomat touring Europe Wang Yin expected to arrive in Moscow.

He is possibly meeting with President Putin as well, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

President Zelenskyi stated the German newspaper of Die Welt in an interview, the third world war will follow if China ally with Russia.