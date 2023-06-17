US President Joe Biden does not intend to facilitate Ukraine’s entry into NATO lowering the level of required standards. Asked by reporters whether those standards could be relaxed for Kiev, he replied: “No, they have to meet the same standards. I won’t make it any easier.”

Read also

“I think they have done everything to demonstrate military coordination capability, but there is a broad question. Is their system safe? Is it non-corrupt? Does it meet all the standards that all other NATO members meet? I think they will I think they can. But it’s not automatic,” he said, quoted by CNN, as he spoke to reporters before leaving for Philadelphia.