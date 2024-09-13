Unwavering support for Ukraine against Russia, until Vladimir Putin’s defeat in the warbut the United States is not changing its line for now: the long-range Atacms missiles, supplied to Kiev, cannot be used, at least for now, to hit targets on Russian territory. In Washington, the meeting between American President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the main supporters of the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky, is taking place. “Putin will not prevail,” Biden said at the beginning of the talks with the British Prime Minister.

The US and UK have just sent a new aid package. London, in particular, has further pledged to provide Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of at least 250 km and can hit Russian bases and depots well beyond the border.

THE British media, in recent days, have referred to the orientation of the government led by Starmer: the constraints on the use of Storm Shadow seem destined to fall. Even the United States, through the words of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, this week demonstrated the will and availability to adapt its positions to the evolution of the war.

Apparently, however, the White House does not yet consider it appropriate to give a green light in its entirety. The United States has essentially not changed its position on the restrictions for the Ukrainian armed forces to use American weapons on Russian soil and “there will be no new announcement today”White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said before Biden and Starmer met. “There is no change in our approach on this,” he said in a briefing with reporters.

Putin, faced with the possibility of an approval for the ‘free’ use of Atacms, has sent explicit threats in the last few hours: “NATO will become part of the war,” the Russian president said in summary. “This kind of rhetoric is certainly and incredibly dangerous, but it is not new, it is not new for Russia,” said White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre. “It is their aggression, it is what Putin did,” she added in a reference to the invasion of Ukraine.