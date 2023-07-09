Joe Biden is leaving for Europe today, on a mission dominated by the war in Ukraine, the controversies triggered by his administration’s controversial decision to supply cluster bombs to Kiev and by the one on the timing of Kiev’s accession process to the Atlantic Alliance. His national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the trip “will showcase the president’s leadership on the world stage.”

In the evening Biden will arrive in London to meet the British Premier, Rishi Sunak, and King Charles, then he will move to Vilnius for two days, for the NATO summit, and finally to Helsinki, to celebrate the new NATO member country.

Great Britain, Downing Street wrote yesterday, “is NATO’s leading European ally and the United States’ most important commercial, defense and diplomatic partner”. “Faced with new and unprecedented challenges to our economic and physical security, our alliance is more important than ever.” Biden will meet King Charles with whom he will discuss the climate and how to finance initiatives to tackle global warming. In Vilnius, Biden will also give a speech at the University.

ALLIES DIVIDED ON CLUSTER BOMBS

Meanwhile, several countries allied with Washington have expressed their opposition to the sending of cluster bombs to Ukraine by the United States. Cluster bombs are banned in 123 countries due to the risk they pose to civilians. It also criticizes Amnesty International that cluster bombs “pose a serious threat to civilian lives long after the conflict has ended”.

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed that his country is one of 123 countries to have signed the Convention on cluster munitions which prohibits the production and use of weapons. The New Zealand Premier, Chris Hipkins he denounced that such weapons are “indiscriminate and cause immense harm to innocent people, potentially, and can even have long-lasting effects”.

for theItaly Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – reiterating the “condemnation” of Russian aggression against Kiev – recalled that Rome adheres to treaties that prohibit the “production, transfer and storage” of cluster bombs. Shortly before, it was the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto who expressed his “thought of him” in a tweet. “Italy has joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits their use, production, transfer and storage. I was Undersecretary of Defense in 2011 when we ratified it. Ps. The Russians have always used them. Even in Ukraine. From the very beginning,” he wrote.

There Spanish Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, said Madrid “has a firm commitment that certain types of weapons and bombs cannot be sent to Ukraine”. “No to cluster bombs and yes to self-defense of Ukraine which we don’t want to be ensured by cluster bombs,” she added. The Canadian government underlined the long-term danger of these bombs, especially on children. “We take seriously our obligations under the Convention to encourage its universal adoption,” said a statement.

UKRAINE ENTRY INTO NATO

Another hot front is that of Ukraine’s entry into NATO. While Kiev continues to lobby for an unequivocal pledge to be admitted to the organization, Germany insists on delaying Ukraine’s entry into NATO. A source of the Atlantic Alliance reported that at the summit Berlin will try to urge the other allies to focus on security guarantees rather than entry proposals, to ensure that Ukraine defends itself in the absence of membership, thus delaying entry of the country in the organization. “Berlin is a long way from offering immediate membership,” the source told British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, adding that “it wants a process and time to develop guarantees to substantially delay membership.”

Basically, according to the NATO source, Germany does not want to resort to article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty according to which any NATO member state attacked by an external aggressor has the right to request military intervention from the other allies. A similar opinion is that of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who said he wanted to avoid a situation where “we are all at war, at war with Russia”. The White House resident also added that Ukraine “is not ready” to be a member of NATO and that “it would take some time”.

Ukraine, for its part, continues to press for an unequivocal commitment to its admission to the organization. “At the Vilnius summit, we expect a clear and unambiguous invitation and direction to join NATO“, said the ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, warning that the mistakes made at the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008 should not be repeated. At the time, Germany in particular, under then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, opposed Ukraine’s swift admission to the alliance. “Had Ukraine already been a NATO member in 2014, the annexation of Crimea, the war in Donbass and now the large-scale Russian war of aggression would certainly not have taken place,” the ambassador said. While membership won’t happen overnight, he said, he expects NATO to allow no more ambiguity.