First the end of the war with Russia, then the accession of Ukraine to NATO. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, in an interview with CNN before his departure for Europe outlines the ‘road map’ for Ukraine’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance. Kiev presses and the theme will be revisited by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit scheduled in Vilnius on 11 and 12 June. “I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO whether we should or shouldn’t bring Ukraine into the family right now, while there is a war going on. For example, if something like this were done, we would be determined to commit for every inch of NATO territory.It is a commitment that we have all made, without conditions. If the war continues, then we are all at war. We would all be at war with Russia,” Biden said.

Read also

The president of the United States explains that he discussed the subject in depth with Zelensky. The White House has reaffirmed its commitment to the supply of arms to the Ukrainian president while the process for NATO entry develops. “I think we have outlined a rational path for Ukraine to qualify for NATO,” Biden adds. “But I think it’s premature to schedule a vote, there are other requirements to be met, including the democratization process and some other issues,” he says without going into detail.