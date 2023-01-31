US President Joe Biden has announced that he will “talk” to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, about his calls for more military aid. “We’ll talk,” Biden said in response to a group of White House reporters asking about Zelensky’s requests for fighter jets and long-range missiles.

Yesterday Biden said he will not send American fighter planes to Ukraine. “No,” he replied to a reporter who asked if he would send F16 jets to Kiev as requested by Zelensky to support his war effort against Russia.

The US president, as recalled by CNN, had already said on several occasions that planes are not on the table. Last week, for example, it announced it would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, despite senior US officials earlier saying the heavy vehicles were unsuitable for the country’s military.

Biden also said he is not sure if he will visit Europe next month for the anniversary of the start of the war. Then, in response to a separate question, he explained that he plans to visit Poland, but does not yet know when he will.