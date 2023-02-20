Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The US president – Palazzo Chigi announces – called Meloni as soon as he returned to Poland, after the surprise visit to Kiev. The two leaders discussed their ongoing close coordination on support for Ukraine, including assistance on security, economic and humanitarian issues.

Biden made a stop in Poland after a surprise visit to Kiev. On board Air Force One, the White House tenant left for Warsaw from Rzeszôu airport, where the Italian delegation also stopped with Prime Minister Meloni, waiting to reach Kiev. The two planes were ‘parked’ about a kilometer apart for a long time, but there was no possibility of meeting between the two presidents.