Historic “application for NATO membership from Finland and Sweden”. This is how American President Joe Bideh defined the choice of the two Scandinavian countries which, he says, “I welcome and support”. “I look forward to working with the US Congress and our NATO allies to quickly bring Finland and Sweden into the strongest defensive alliance in history.”

“Sweden and Finland have taken the important decision to seek NATO membership after thorough and inclusive democratic processes”, continued Biden, underlining his “iron” commitment to NATO and to Article 5.