The American President Joe Biden rules out sending F-16s to Ukraine. “For the moment, Zelensky doesn’t need it,” he explained in an interview with the ABC TV station. “I’m ruling it out for now,” she stressed. “We send Kiev what our senior military thinks he needs. He needs tanks, artillery, air defense, including Himars.”

Meanwhile, on the weapons front in Moscow, China is reportedly considering the possibility of sending 122 and 152 mm artillery shells to Russia. This was confirmed by American sources cited by the Washington Post, after yesterday’s advances in the Wall Street Journal, denouncing that if this were to happen, the peace plan proposed by Xi Jinping would be greatly weakened. There are no elements to say that supplies have already started. But China “has the ability to play a game changer role,” commented an American source.