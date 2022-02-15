Ukraine, Biden has no gas plan B. Europe does not follow him

The situation in Ukraine is one step away from falling, i Russian military from Putin they are now lined up at the border and ready to attack. Despite the reassurances from the president Zelensky the signals of war increase. An important indicator in the event of similar crises is given by the embassies and the decision taken by the US president Joe Biden makes fear the worst. Antony Blinkenthe US secretary of state yesterday ordered the transfer of the American Embassy in Ukraine from Kiev to Lvivcity on the border with Poland. In a note, the Secretary of State explained that the decision is due “to the dramatic acceleration of the crisis“. The Pentagon said that over the past weekend, the Russians have amassed yet more soldiers at the border. The government usetherefore, it keeps the alarm high, despite the first signs of relaxation.

Evidently – continues the Corriere – last Saturday’s phone call between Joe Biden And Putin it was even more harsh than what was officially communicated. The American president flatly rejected the interlocutor’s main request: Ukraine must not enter the Born. Not only. Biden, at least for the moment, did not indicate other solutions to unblock the crisis, if not those contained in the now famous letter delivered to the Kremlin on January 26th. According to US media rumors, the Biden administration has offered a broader dialogue on disarmament in Europe, without however questioning Ukraine’s right to choose military alliances and therefore to one day join NATO. Then there is the consultation work that continues feverishly. Blinken and Sullivan are calling on repeat European interlocutors. Biden’s two main contributors are focusing on sanctions on Russiathe signs are troubling.

READ ALSO

Girl raped in Ravenna, “I had my pants down. I felt dead”

Death Liliana in Trieste, “Son of Visintin asked her for money”. New track

Ukrainian war, Putin does not stop. Biden and plan B: a sign of weakness