US President Joe Biden had it today a phone call lasting about forty minutes with the president of Finland, Sauli Niinisto and the Swedish premier, Magdalena Andersson, in view of the prospect of their membership of NATO. This was announced by the White House.

The phone call comes after the Finnish President Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced their support yesterday request for entry into NATO, which will soon be formalized. A similar step is expected shortly from Sweden.

“We share deep concern about Russia’s war in Ukraine. I set out Finland’s next steps towards NATO membership. Finland deeply appreciates the necessary American support,” Niinisto tweeted. “Important phone call” about the Russian aggression against Ukraine and “the security policy of Sweden and Finland. We greatly appreciate American support for our security and respective security policy choices,” Andersson’s tweet read.