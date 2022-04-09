The president of the United States, Joe Biden signed a law disrupting normal trade relations with Moscow and a bill banning Russia’s oil imports. This was reported by the White House in a note according to what is reported by ‘The Hill’. The measure signed by Biden interrupts normal commercial relations also with Belarus.

The law allows Biden to impose higher tariffs on Russian imports and aims to further suffocate the Russian economy, which has already been hit hard by international sanctions due to the war in Ukraine.